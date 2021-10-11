LPSO: Murder charges in connection with burned body

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies have arrested a third person in connection with the burned body found last month.

Mitchelle Lemaire, 58, has now been booked with first-degree murder in connection with the slaying of Cecil Gray, 48.

A charge of first-degree murder also was added to pending charges against Randall Figard, 38, and 32-year-old Sarah Johnson, who were booked last week with unlawful disposal of remains and obstruction of justice.

The investigation began when Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a suspicious circumstances call that led to the discovery of burnt human remains on a Lafayette Parish property.

Deputies received the call at approximately 10:25 a.m. on Thursday, September 30. The caller stated they found what they believed to be human remains in a burn pile on a property in the 300 block of Burbank Rd.

As the investigation continued, Figard and Johnson were arrested based on evidence related to the burn pile. Further investigation led to the identification of a third suspect, Lemaire, as well as the First-Degree Murder charges.

No other information is available at this time.