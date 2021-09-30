Suspected burnt human remains found on Lafayette Parish property

Lafayette Parish deputies are investigating a suspicious circumstances call that led to the discovery of suspected burnt human remains on a Lafayette Parish property.

Deputies received a call shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. According to an LPSO spokesperson, the caller stated they found what they believed to be human remains in a burn pile on a property in the 300 block of Burbank Road.

Cause of death and identification of the remains are still pending, as investigations by both the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office and Lafayette Parish Coroner's Office remain ongoing.

This is a developing story; we'll update with more information when it becomes available.

