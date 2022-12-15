Lafayette grand jury hands up murder indictments

A Lafayette Parish grand jury has handed up indictments in four slayings Wednesday.

Leory Leonard Miles Jr., 23, was indicted on one count second-degree murder and one count aggravated second-degree battery with a dangerous weapon. He's accused in connection with an August 2022 incident on Marigny Circle. In that case, Lacorrion Turner, 26, was shot and a woman was injured.



Jose Nickolas-Venture, 24, was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the November 2022 slaying of Raul de Jesus-Ortiz. Lafayette Sheriff's deputies told us at the time that they found Jesus-Ortiz dead in the 100 block of Windward Street.

Devin Joseph Celestine, 23, was indicted on one count each of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, illegal discharge of a gun, obstruction of justice and three counts aggravated criminal damage to property. He's accused of the July 2022 slaying of Dante Dominique Savoy.

Savoy was shot multiple times in the 500 block of North Pierce Street. Police found him and tried to save his life, but he was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The criminal damage charges accuse Celestine of damaging two residences in the 500 block of North Pierce.

In the fourth case, Dillon Wayne Cormier, 30, is accused of second-degree murder of a child, and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. Cormier was arrested in September along with a woman and accused in the death of a one-year-old.

At the time, deputies told KATC that they went to the 100 block of Willie Mae Lane on September 17 and found an unresponsive child. The baby was transported to a local hospital, where the child later died.

Cormier and Deziree Suttoon, 23, were both booked with second-degree murder and cruelty to juveniles. Suttoon remains in the Lafayette jail, but according to clerk's records no charges have been filed against her. Her attorney has filed a motion with the court to reduce her bond, since no charges have been filed yet.

