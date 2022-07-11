N. Pierce Street homicide victim identified

The identity of a homicide victim in Lafayette has been released.

On Saturday, police responded to a shooting in progress in the 500 block of N. Pierce Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found 22-year-old Dante Savoy, of Lafayette, unresponsive, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers began life-saving measures until the ambulance arrived and transported the Savoy to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Lafayette Police is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.

