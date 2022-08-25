Watch Now
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

One dead, another injured in Marigny Circle incident

Lafayette Parish sheriff's office
KATC photo
Lafayette Parish Sheriffs Office
Lafayette Parish sheriff's office
Posted at 11:27 AM, Aug 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-25 12:27:40-04

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies are investigating the slaying of man that happened on Marigny Circle.

Deputies were called to the 600 block Tuesday night, and found a man with a gunshot wound. The man, Lacorrion Turner, 26, was later pronounced dead.

Deputies also found a woman who was injured during the incident, although she was not shot. She was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

No arrests have been made at this time. More information will be provided as it becomes available, deputies say.

If you know anything, you can call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.