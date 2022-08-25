One dead, another injured in Marigny Circle incident

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies are investigating the slaying of man that happened on Marigny Circle.

Deputies were called to the 600 block Tuesday night, and found a man with a gunshot wound. The man, Lacorrion Turner, 26, was later pronounced dead.

Deputies also found a woman who was injured during the incident, although she was not shot. She was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

No arrests have been made at this time. More information will be provided as it becomes available, deputies say.

If you know anything, you can call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.