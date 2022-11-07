Watch Now
Man faces second degree murder charge in weekend homicide

Posted at 10:46 AM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 11:46:08-05

Lafayette Sheriff’s Detectives said a man is facing charges of second degree murder following a homicide that took place over the weekend.

Detectives said they were dispatched to the 100 block of Windward Street in Lafayette around 7:10 a.m. on Sunday in reference to a dead male.

Through investigation, detectives located and arrested a suspect in the murder. The suspect identified himself to law enforcement as Jose Nickolas Venture, 24, detectives said, though detectives are still working to confirm his identity.

The victim has been identified as Raul de Jesus Ortiz.

