New Chief of Minority Affairs appointed

Joe Dupree-Anderson has been appointed Chief of Minority Affairs for Lafayette.

Dupree-Anderson replaces Carlos Harvin, who resigned last month in the midst of an on-going investigation into a youth trip he organized. We asked about the status of the investigation last week, but haven't heard back.

You can read about Harvin's resignation here and here. To see our story about what participants had to say about the trip in question, click here.

According to a release, for the past four years, Anderson has served as a Transitional Coordinator at the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, providing services to help formerly incarcerated individuals re-enter society. He also worked with Southern University and Grambling State University in sports information and public announcing.

Anderson is also a former media personality for over 25 years. During that time, he advocated for fair treatment of all, the release states, and quotes him as saying he looks forward to working "with all our citizens to make Lafayette a better place for all who live, work, and call this place home.”

Anderson’s appointment began today, September 18, 2023, the release states.