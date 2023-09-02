Participants come forward about "I Have a Dream Experience"

A trip to Washington, D.C. to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior's "I Have a Dream" speech didn't go according to plan.

Those participating say poor planning and a lack of funds are to blame.

According to a May press release from Lafayette Consolidated Government detailing the trip's plan, the total cost for each student was $800, the student being responsible for $400, while sponsor donations would cover the rest.

Several parents tell KATC they were asked to send extra money to their kids while on the trip to cover food, lodging, and transportation. While some parents say this was to be expected, others say it was not only an inconvenience, but allege their students didn't get what they were paying for — some going without food and having to share beds with other students at a last minute's notice.

KATC reached out to the now-former Chief of Minority Affairs, Carlos Harvin, who as of Friday night cites a resignation letter posted to social media Wednesday as his comment. According to LCG, Harvin is no longer employed effective Wednesday.

LCG maintains they are investigating the incidents reported from this trip. At last check Friday, officials say they are in the process of gathering more information.

