Chief of Minority Affairs no longer employed at LCG

Carlos Harvin, chief of minority affairs for the Guillory administration, no longer works for LCG.

A spokesperson for LCG confirmed to KATC that Harvin no longer works for LCG. She declined further comment, citing privacy and personnel concerns. They did confirm that his city-issued vehicle is still at City Hall and is in the custody of the city now.

We also asked about a recent planned youth trip to Washington DC, which we received several calls about. The spokesperson told us that Chief Administrative Officer Cydra Wingerter is investigating the complaints and questions that parents have regarding that, and more information will be forthcoming after that investigation is complete.

Harvin ran against Mayor President Josh Guillory, and endorsed Guillory in the run-off. He then was hired by Guillory to be the chief of minority affairs.

According to his bio on LCG's website, he is a native of Washington, DC and first moved to Lafayette in 1993. After returning to DC in 1998 for ministry, he returned to Lafayette in 2008. He's an ordained minister and has held positons with Goodwill Industries of Acadiana, the Lafayette Workforce Investment Board, United Way of Acadiana and the Evangeline Area Council Boy Scouts of America. Before joining Lafayette Consolidated Government, Mr. Harvin served as a Business Development Officer with South Louisiana Community College (SLCC) and later started his own business as a Financial Coach with Primerica Financial Services.