Former Broussard Police Officer files lawsuit against city over sexual harassment allegations

BROUSSARD, La. — A former Broussard Police officer has filed a lawsuit against the city over allegations of sexual harassment from the leadership of the Broussard Police Department.

The lawsuit is asking for $75,000 and was filed by former officer Ryan Savoie against the City of Broussard Thursday in the 15th Judicial District Court.

According to the lawsuit, Savoie began employment with Broussard Police Department on May 13, 2019 and received "unwelcome, inappropriate texts, Snapchat messages and Snapchat photos from Broussard Police Chief Brannon Decou."

The lawsuit also claims that Assistant Police Chief Christopher Galvez would frequently make sexually suggestive or otherwise inappropriate comments during conversations and meetings with staff.

The lawsuit alleges that Galvez made inappropriate comments directly to Savoie over the course of his time at BPD.

The lawsuit also states that Galvez made a "sexual proposition" to Savoie's wife during the BPD Christmas Party in December 2019.

When Savoie's wife filed a complaint against Galvez in March 2020, the lawsuit states that Decou contacted her in an attempt to "intimidate her into saying that her formal complaint against Galvez was false."

Decou announced his retirement Monday in a letter to the secretary of state, which becomes effective on June 1, following an investigation after a former employee made allegations of sexual harassment.

During its meeting on Tuesday, the Broussard City Council voted unanimously to immediately terminate Galvez for failure to pursue employee complaints and causing a lack of confidence within the police department.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel