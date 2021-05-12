Broussard assistant police chief terminated for "failure to pursue employee complaints"

The Assistant Chief of the Broussard Police Department has been fired following a special meeting of the Broussard City Council.

That termination comes after the announced retirement of Chief of Police Brannon Decou.

Chris Galvez was terminated on Tuesday during a special meeting of the Broussard City council.

The council voted unanimously to fire Galvez from his position for "failure to pursue employee complaints and causing a lack of confidence in the department", according to the minutes released Wednesday.

Galvez, the city says, submitted his resignation which was accepted. The investigation is still ongoing, they say.

On May 10, Broussard Police Chief Branon Decou sent a retirement letter to Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin following an investigation after a former employee made allegations of sexual harassment.

The letter was also sent to Mayor Ray Bourque, the Broussard City Council and the Broussard Police Department.

According to the letter, Decou's last day as chief will be June 1, 2021.

"After much consideration, I have decided that it is in the best interest of the community and my family that I retire from my position as Chief of Police," Decou writes. "I will take some much needed rest, and allow someone else to take over with a fresh set of ideas that hopefully will continue the forward momentum that our city deserves."

Mayor Ray Bourque says that he will be working closely with the city council to determine an interim chief. An election will need to be held to decide the next Chief of Police.

