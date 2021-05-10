Broussard Police Chief Brannon Decou announces retirement

BROUSSARD, La. — Broussard Police Chief Branon Decou sent a retirement letter to Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin on Monday following an investigation after a former employee made allegations of sexual harassment.

The letter was also sent to Mayor Ray Bourque, the Broussard City Council and the Broussard Police Department.

According to the letter, Decou's last day as chief will be June 1, 2021.

"After much consideration, I have decided that it is in the best interest of the community and my family that I retire from my position as Chief of Police," Decou writes. "I will take some much needed rest, and allow someone else to take over with a fresh set of ideas that hopefully will continue the forward momentum that our city deserves."

Decou wrote that he was proud to serve more than 20 years as the longest serving elected police chief in Broussard's history.

"I have worked tirelessly for our community and our police department by providing progressive technology and specialized divisions to address our city's needs," he wrote. "I have done my best to create a progressive, professional and dedicated police department that assured its residents, businesses and motorists a safe and secure community."

Decou also cited the the exponential growth and low crime rates seen in Broussard over the last two decades.

Bourque and the council were notified on April 27 that Decou was taking voluntary leave. Decou was to remain on leave until the completion of the investigation to protect its integrity.

Our media partners at the Advocate report that a former employee has made allegations of sexual harassment. To read their story about that, click here.

