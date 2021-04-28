Broussard chief on leave during investigation

Mayor Ray Bourque and the Broussard City Council were notified on 4/27/2021 that Broussard Police Chief Brannon Decou is taking voluntary leave. Chief Decou will remain on leave until the completion of a current investigation. His decision is based on the City legal counsel's advice on best practices: that he take leave to protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation.

While no comments can be made on the investigation or its findings until it is completed, Mayor Bourque and the Broussard City Council issued the following statement:

“While we have no authority over the Chief because he is an elected official, we agree with the City’s legal counsel that best practice dictates that he take leave to protect the integrity of the investigation. Above all, it is our duty to protect the employees, the people, and the reputation of our great city and to allow due process. We take seriously our responsibility and the trust placed in us by the people to lead, especially during challenging times. We are proud of the dedication of our police force and want our residents and businesses to be assured that their safety and security remain the top priorities of these professional men and women.”

Our media partners at the Advocate report that a former employee has made allegations of sexual harassment. To read their story about that, click here.

