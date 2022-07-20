Comment period extended for Bicycle Lafayette

The public comments period for the Bicycle Lafayette Plan will be extended from July 21, 2022, to August 1, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. to maximize input from the public.

Visit https://lafayettela.civilspace.io/en/projects/bicycle-lafayette to review the plan and designs and to take the short survey.

Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Community Development and Planning Department will hold a Bikeways Community Meeting on Monday, August 1 at the Martin Luther King Recreation Center located at 309 Cora Street in Lafayette from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. for additional public input.

Staff will also provide a tutorial on how to navigate the plan to the audience at 5:15 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

