LCG seeking public input on Bicycle Lafayette Plan

LAFAYETTE, La. – Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) is seeking public input on the Bicycle Lafayette Plan.

Nick Hernandez, the Pedestrian and Bicycle Coordinator for LCG said, “I strongly encourage the public to participate in this survey. The more input we receive on this plan the more it is legitimized. The survey we did back in March had more than 200 participants. We hope to break that record with the survey we are releasing with the first draft of the plan today.”

The plan includes:

40 miles of proposed bikeways and trails

An almost nine-mile Véloop route (derived from the word vélo meaning bike)

The Véloop connects 17 neighborhoods from Rotary Point to Pontiac Point and 11 city assets, including downtown, the Oil Center, UL Lafayette, South Louisiana Community College and points in between.

SO Studio developed and designed the plan through community input while defining four main goals:

Safety

Connectivity

Comfort

Equitable

Equity considerations are key components of the plan. SO Studio discovered disparities and incorporated these factors when designing bicycle routes:

More than 20 percent of households along half of the Véloop do not own a vehicle.

More than 50 percent of households along two-thirds of the route live in poverty.

A few reasons those surveyed, as mentioned in the Bicycle Lafayette Plan, believe Lafayette would benefit from being a bike-friendly city:

“We would love to bike more around the city, but it is too dangerous—especially with children.”

“Myself/my kids could easily ride bikes to work/school if safe cycling infrastructure existed, which would also take a car or two off the road.”

“A separate walking/biking trail would be amazing to get around the city.”

“Lafayette roads are unsafe as they stand now—the future growth of Lafayette depends on young people wanting to reside in a community that values safe travel lanes for cyclist.”

“Bicycle infrastructure is a valuable asset to our community," Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory said. "Not only does it encourage a healthier lifestyle but also attracts residents, improves property values of homes near bicycle paths, and increases tourism, in turn, boosting the economy.”

Hernandez said, “These bikeways will not only provide a safe and comfortable bike route network for our commuters, but it will also have recreational perks. We will have a trailhead at several different locations along the Véloop with seating, water, vehicle parking, and maybe even bike-share stations for those who don’t have access to a bicycle. The most exciting part of this plan is the equitable approach.”

Visit https://lafayettela.civilspace.io/en/projects/bicycle-lafayette to review the plan, designs, and to take the short survey.

LCG

—————————————-

