Community meeting will focus on biking improvements in Lafayette

A community meeting is scheduled for Tuesday to discuss improvements for bicyclists in Lafayette.

The meeting will be held on March 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the first floor Multipurpose Room at the Rosa Parks Transportation Center.

There, Lafayette Consolidated Government, SO Studio, and Carbo Landscape Architecture will hold a presentation and discussion on bicycle facilities and design for Lafayette. LCG says plans will include the improvement and expansion of Lafayette's bike infrastructure.

Input from the public is highly appreciated. Everyone is welcome to attend.

