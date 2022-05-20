Maps and concepts of proposed bicycle routes in Lafayette unveiled

On Friday, Lafayette Consolidated Government unveiled maps and concepts for proposed bicycle routes for the city.

The proposed Bicycle Lafayette Plan includes 10.25 miles of bikeways and trails, including the 8.8-mile Véloop connecting 17 neighborhoods from Rotary Point to Pontiac Point and a 10-foot wide, 1.65-mile trail connecting Girard Park to Moncus Park.

At a Friday press conference, city officials presented maps and concepts for the proposed trails to the public. The actual plans for the bicycle paths will be available for viewing and input in June, LCG says.

“These multi-use paths for pedestrians and bicyclists will not only make Lafayette a healthier and safer place, but also a more attractive place to live, work, and play. They also give us a more competitive edge over other cities, so we may attract and retain new talent seeking to relocate here. Bikeway infrastructure has economic value and is good for business," Mayor-President Josh Guillory said.

LG says when designing the Véloop, SO Studio considered public input and four main goals of creating a bicycle network that is safe, connected, comfortable, and equitable.

“More than 20 percent of households along half of the Véloop do not have vehicles, and more than 50 percent of households along approximately two-thirds of the route live in poverty,” Principal Architect Stephen Ortego said.

The loop connects Lafayette’s urban core, including the Oil Center, Downtown, and the Sterling Grove National Historic District as well as connectivity to the Vermilion River.

The first phase of construction includes building the trail that will connect Girard and Moncus Parks, set to begin in early 2023.

LCG

LCG

