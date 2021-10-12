Attorney appeals Ochsner vaccine suit rulings

Attorneys for local hospital employees have appealed a court ruling that allowed vaccine mandates to proceed.

Court records indicate that the Alexandria law firm representing employees of Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center have appealed rulings in the Ochsner lawsuit filed last month.

The suits were filed on behalf of employees who don't want to comply with the hospitals' mandate that they get vaccinated against COVID-19. Judges in both cases rejected the plaintiffs' request that the mandates - which require that employees get vaccinated or be fired - be halted. Here's the story about the Lourdes case. Here's the story about the Ochsner case.

According to court records, appeals were filed with the Third Circuit Court of Appeal and the state Supreme Court in the Ochsner case.

The rulings were different in each case; the judge in the Ochsner case rejected the suit altogether, saying that the hospital is a private employer and can require vaccines if they want to. The judge in the Lourdes case told the plaintiffs to come back to the court if and when they are actually fired.

The appeals basically reiterate the plaintiff's original arguments regarding the mandate, and request that the Third Circuit or the Supreme Court grant their request to stop the mandate.

