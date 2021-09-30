Our Lady of Lourdes mandate will stand for now, judge rules

The vaccine mandate at Our Lady of Lourdes will remain in place for now, a Judge has decided.

The judge says that, at this time, the vaccine mandate will still be in place as it has not caused harm. The judge says the challenge could be revisited when and if someone loses their job due to the vaccine mandate.

Implementation of the vaccine requirement at Lourdes will occur over several months concluding December, 2021, the hospital released.

There are deadlines for two groups. The Leaders group includes physicians, all managers, APPs and residents. Members of that group must be vaccinated by October 31 or be placed on unpaid suspension. If they're not vaccinated by November 30, they'll be terminated. The staff group includes everyone else, and must be vaccinated by November 30 or be placed on unpaid suspension. If they're still not vaccinated by December 31, they'll be terminated.

Last week, a district judge rejected a lawsuit against Ochsner Lafayette General's vaccine mandate.

Judge Thomas Frederick dismissed the case, saying that Ochsner is a private employer the mandate is not unlawful or unconstitutional.

