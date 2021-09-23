Judge rejects lawsuit against Lafayette hospital vaccine mandate

A district judge has rejected a lawsuit challenging Ochsner Lafayette General's vaccine mandate.

The judge dismissed the case saying that OLG is a private employer the mandate is not unlawful or unconstitutional.

The lawsuits, which includes Our Lady of Lourdes, asked the court to issue a temporary restraining order against the mandates.

The plaintiffs had asked for a hearing on the issue, one of which was held today. Their hope was that the court would declare the mandates "unlawful and unenforceable," and issue a permanent injunction preventing the hospitals from enforcing their mandates.

The hearing for Our Lady of Lourdes is scheduled for a later date.

KATC's Victor Jorges will have more tonight at 5 and 6.

See the lawsuits here

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel