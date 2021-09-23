Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Judge rejects lawsuit against Lafayette hospital vaccine mandate

items.[0].image.alt
COVID-19 Vaccine
US plans to require COVID-19 vaccine for foreign travelers
vaccine
Posted at 4:13 PM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 17:18:07-04

A district judge has rejected a lawsuit challenging Ochsner Lafayette General's vaccine mandate.

The judge dismissed the case saying that OLG is a private employer the mandate is not unlawful or unconstitutional.

The lawsuits, which includes Our Lady of Lourdes, asked the court to issue a temporary restraining order against the mandates.

The plaintiffs had asked for a hearing on the issue, one of which was held today. Their hope was that the court would declare the mandates "unlawful and unenforceable," and issue a permanent injunction preventing the hospitals from enforcing their mandates.

The hearing for Our Lady of Lourdes is scheduled for a later date.

KATC's Victor Jorges will have more tonight at 5 and 6.

See the lawsuits here

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.