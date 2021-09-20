Attorney says he has filed suit against Ochsner, Lourdes

An Alexandria attorney says he has filed suit against two Lafayette hospitals over their vaccine requirements.

Jimmy Faircloth, who at one time worked as former Gov. Bobby Jindal's executive counsel, sent out a press release Monday saying he had filed the suits on behalf of workers at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

At issue are the decisions both facilities made to require that all workers without a religious or medical exemption to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Employees who refuse to be vaccinated and don't have an exemption will be terminated. To read about the mandates, click here and here.

The lawsuits ask the court to issue a temporary restraining order against the mandates. The plaintiffs also are asking for a hearing on the issue, with their hope being that the court declares the mandates "unlawful and unenforceable," and issues a permanent injunction preventing the hospitals from enforcing their mandates.

In addition to Faircloth's firm, the Lafayette firms of G. Shelly Maturin and the Bryson Law Firm also have signed the petition.

Faircloth said he fax-filed the suits this morning; the Lafayette clerk's electronic system shows that the one against Ochsner was filed, but there's nothing yet on any suit filed against Lourdes; we're working to confirm that it has been received at the Courthouse.

"Theses mandates go against personal objections and completely disregard their uniquely well-informed understanding of the virus and treatment options," a press release from Faircloth states. "In the best possible light, these hospital mandates are a misguided effort to participate in a public health crusade by coercing private-sector employees to undergo medical treatment for their own good and the good of the public at large."

The lawsuits claim that the vaccines will not prevent transmission of COVID and will not eradicate the disease. They claim that the hospitals are trying to force them to take the vaccine as part of a public policy effort.

"In the best possible light, it is a misguided effort to protect unvaccinated persons from themselves and participate in a public policy designed to increase vaccinations at large," the Ochsner suit states. "Viewed for what it is, Defendant is attempting to coerce Plaintiffs' consent to medical treatment by threatening to punish their exercise of a fundamental right under the pretext of workplace safety."

According to records at the clerk's office, here's the list of the plaintiffs in the Ochsner suit. We've reached out to the hospital to verify that these people work there, and what their positions there are:

Theresa M. Nelson, LPN

Amanda Baudoin, OT

JonMichael Beard, RN

Ansley Bienvenu, RN

Elizabeth A. "Louise" Blanchard

Tina Boudreaux, NP

Emily Bourque

Hester P. Bourdier, RN

Cynthia Breaux

Shontelle Castille, RN

Mallory Chriceol

Deandra Collette, RN

Elizabeth Jill Daigle, RN

Chelsea Porter Dewveall, RN

Katherine Duck

Amy Duplechain, NP

Casey Faul

Brittney Freeman

Tanya Eaglin Gallow, LPN

Monique Gary, RN

Brandy Miliczek Gibson, RN

Danielle Guidry, RN

Dexter Guidry, II, CRNA

Arnie Hebert, RRT

Tammy Hebert-Briley, NP

Joni Junca

Paula Perron Landry, RN

Laurie LeBlanc, Pharm

Sylvia Mikell

Desi Milligan, RN

Avanti Morale

Dacia Ortego

Tracey Pellerin, RN

Maria Josette Perrin, Pharm

Myra Pete, RN

Marisa Prejean, RN

Brenda Proctor, NP

Naomi Russo, LPN

Jamie Schexnayder, RN

Kiley Bertrand Serrette, RN

Sommer Sheffield Begneaud, PA

Cody Shiers, RN

Melinda Sinclair-Smith, RN

Celia Spallino

Elizabeth Suire, RN

Jordyn Thibodeaux

Susan Thibodeaux

A copy of the Lourdes suit has been posted on the website of an organization called Louisiana for Medical Freedom.

Here's the list of plaintiffs from that suit. We've reached out to Lourdes to see if they will verify that these folks work there, and what their positions at the facility are:

Denea Aguillard, RN

Rebekah Angelle, RN

JonMichael Beard, RN

Jamie Berg, RN

Rhonda Bergeron

Ansley Bienvenu, RN

Karen Bienvenu, PT

Elizabeth A. "Louise" Blanchard

Michelle Bouillion

Brea Brinkman, RN

Neily Bundick, RN

Molli Cormier, EMT

Kelly A. Daniel

Katherine Duck

Erin K. Dufour, RN

Charles Fontenot

Rich Hargett, CRNA

Diane Hendry, RN

Abigail Mercer Johnson, RN

Katelynn Joubert, RN

Jessica C. Koski, RN

Tray A. LaCombe, Rad Tech

Heather LeBeouf, RN

Karen Levine, RN

Rachel Meaders

Diane O'Kelly-Farrell, RN,

Katherine Connor Self, RN

Shali Sellers

Jordan Smith, CRNA

Celia Spallino

Melissa Stein

Kyle Sweezy, RN

Kayla Trahan, RN

J. Hollister Vincent, RN

Dainelle Williams, RN

Phoebe Wranosky