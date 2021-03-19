New details in federal indictment of Lafayette man accused of trying to kidnap, murder gay men

A warning: we are sharing disturbing new details in the federal indictment of a Lafayette man accused of trying to kidnap and murder gay men.

Chance Seneca was indicted on six federal charges. According to prosecutors, he used a dating app for gay and bisexual men to target his victims.

Before Thursday, we only knew there was one victim, but prosecutors say there are more.

According to the indictment, there are accusations against Seneca involving two other men, in addition to the victim we've reported on, Holden White.

The indictment alleges that Seneca tried to kidnap one man and successfully kidnapped two other men through his use of Grindr, a dating application for gay and bisexual men. It further alleges that Seneca intended to dismember and keep parts of the victim's body as trophies, mementos, and food.

We spoke with one of Seneca's alleged victims, Holden White, in November, who raised concerns about Seneca's Facebook page.

"This is a hate crime due to the fact that he made it a point to choose a gay man on a gay app; he made sure I was a gay man. And then in the same breath, he also idolized Jefferey Dahmer. What Jeffery Dahmer did was he choose gay men and lured them back to his house and he would kill them," White explained.

White was left with severe wounds after the attack.

"It wasn't just one swipe. It was literally him sawing into my wrist and I was like screaming and crying in pain."

Following Thursday's announcement, White gave KATC this statement about Seneca:

"He is getting what he deserves and justice will continue to be served."

We reached out to PFLAG, an LGBT advocacy group in Lafayette, about Seneca's indictment. They released a statement commending the hard work of local, state and federal authorities and said the LGBT community is safer tonight.

If convicted, Seneca faces up to life in prison.

------------------------------------------------------------

