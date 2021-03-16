Court increases bond for New Iberia man accused of battery against bus driver

NEW IBERIA, La. — An Iberia Parish judge has increased the bond of a man accused of conspiracy to commit murder after he was named as a suspect in the alleged beating of a bus driver last month.

Travis Layne, 35, was arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on March 11 and faces charges of Second Degree Battery, Battery on a School Teacher, Aggravated Obstruction of a Highway, Terrorizing, Criminal Trespassing, Intimidation in Schools, and Failure to Appear.

Layne was wanted for allegedly assaulting a New Iberia bus driver while on their route on February 26.

On March 1, a motion was filed in 16th Judicial District Court by the District Attorney's Office against Layne, who is accused of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder and other crimes in connection with the 2019 shooting death of Garron Lewis.

Layne was out on $100,000 bond when he was named as a suspect in the Feb. 26 beating of an Iberia Parish school bus driver.

According to the court, the motion to revoke and increase Layne's bond was granted Tuesday by Judge Lewis Pitman, which is now set at $795,000. Other conditions of his bond are that he wear an ankle monitor, follow a 6 p.m. - 6 a.m. curfew and have no contact with co-defendants.

