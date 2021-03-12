Second suspect arrested in connection with altercation between bus driver, parents

A suspect wanted for allegedly assaulting a bus driver in New Iberia last month is now in custody.

New Iberia Police confirm that Travis Layne is in custody and is being held in the Iberia Parish jail. Layne was arrested and booked Thursday night around 8 p.m.

Layne is facing charges of Second Degree Battery, Battery on a School Teacher, Aggravated Obstruction of a Highway, Terrorizing, Criminal Trespassing, Intimidation in Schools, and Failure to Appear. A bond has not yet been set.

Layne and a second suspect, Neshana Collins, were wanted for allegedly assaulting a New Iberia bus driver while on their route on February 26. Collins turned herself in to police later that same day.

Police were dispatched to a physical altercation involving a bus driver and a parent; the bus driver was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Layne was already out on bond in connection with the 2019 shooting death of Garron Lewis, the son of New Iberia school board member Raymond "Shoe-Do" Lewis. The DA has asked a judge to revoke Layne's bond in light of the assault on the school bus driver.

READ MORE: One suspect turns herself in to NIPD after altercation between bus driver, parent

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel