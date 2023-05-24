Dominating the Field: Louisiana's Julian Brock

LAFAYETTE — A leader in his own right, Julian Brock knows all too well what it means to work while you wait.

"He's making a name for himself real quickly", says head coach Matt Deggs

Brock was named the starting catcher for the Cajuns in 2022, where he made good on that decision. Last season, he was named to the All-Sunbelt First-team throwing out 10 base runners in conference play.

But the hitting was lagniappe.

"It really just prepared me for what I had to do this season", says Brock. "I knew I had to be kind of a bigger part of this lineup. Driving in more runs, hits for more power and whatnot."

Brock's newfound approach would raise the bar at the plate this season.

He leads the team with 59 RBI, 11 homeruns including 3 grand slams and a .606 slugging percentage.

"Really just to drive this team to a regional so we could move on to a super regional and then Omaha. That's always my first job, is to make sure I can elevate this team but personally I just wanted to play my game. I gave myself some materialistic goals of maybe being an All-American this year and who knows what happens. But those are things I wanted to strive for to do my best."

And while Brock was doing his best in posting putouts , circling the basepath or helping the Cajuns defend the SBC tournament title, his biggest hit was earning his degree in business management.

