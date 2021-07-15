Crowley community signs funeral register book to pay tribute to Gov. Edwin Edwards

While leaders in Baton Rouge prepare a weekend of honor for former Governor Edwin Edwards, tributes on a smaller scale are happening here in Acadiana.

A guest register is set up in Crowley for those who want to sign and pay their respects.

KATC got a glimpse into the book and the memories the former governor leaves behind.

At last check, more than six pages are filled with names in the register book for former Governor Edwin Edwards.

Many people say signing the book is their way of giving back to the man who helped build up the Crowley community.

For Crowley native Lorraine Henry, signing the book is her way of reliving memories of his early political career.

"My mom and dad went to Governor Edwards' first inauguration, my ex and I went to his last inauguration. He's done a lot for Acadia Parish and Acadiana. We just love our governor,” said Henry.

Recognizing that love, Acadia Parish administrator, Bryan Burrell wanted to make a way for everyone to express their admiration.

"Underprivileged people that didn't have an opportunity that might have to travel, you're working today might not be able to travel to Baton Rouge. This is kind of like a finale for those people as well, to pay their respects to the governor,” said Burrell.

Even people who are not from Crowley are coming out to commemorate his legacy.

"We were such big fans of Edwin Edwards. We really feel that as many people that could come out and do it should do it for the family. So the family will know how much he was respected and loved in Louisiana,” said Gueydan native, Judy LeBlanc.

The register book for the public to sign for Edwards will be at the courthouse in Crowley on Friday, July 16 and Monday, July 19. The Courthouse is located at 500 N Parkerson Avenue in Crowley.

