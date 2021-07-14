Funeral register for Edwin Edwards will be in Crowley for public to sign

A guest register for former Governor Edwin Edwards funeral will be in Acadia Parish before and after his services.

Resthaven Gardens of Memory and Funeral Home, which is handling arrangement, provided more details on the late governor's funeral services.

Resthaven says a register book for the public to sign for Edwards will be at the courthouse in Crowley on Thursday July 15, Friday July 16 and Monday July 19. The Courthouse is located on 500 N Parkerson Avenue in Crowley.

The former governor called Acadia Parish and Crowley his home for many years. Edwards moved to Crowley to open his law practice and entered entered into politics in 1954 when he ran for and won a seat on the Crowley City Council.

Edwards held that seat for 10 years before winning a seat in the Louisiana State Senate, upsetting the incumbent, Crowley businessman Bill Cleveland.

The former governor will lie in state at the State Capitol in Baton Rouge on Saturday. The State Capitol will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday for public viewing.

