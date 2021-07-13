Edwin Edwards to lie in honor at State Capitol Saturday

While funeral arrangements for former Gov. Edwin Edwards have not yet been set, Edwards will lie in honor in Memorial Hall at the State Capitol Saturday for public viewing, multiple media outlets report.

Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder's office tells The Advocate that family members and close friends will pay their respects as Edwards will lie in repose at the Old State Capitol on Sunday.

According to The Advocate, Edwards will be buried at Resthaven Gardens of Memory in south Baton Rouge.

The four-term governor died early Monday in his home.

Read more from The Advocate.

