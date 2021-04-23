Wear White: Post asks community to honor and remember those lost at sea

In honor of those on board the Seacor Power and their families, a social media post is asking the community to wear white to remember all lives lost at sea.

The post, that has now been shared over 4,000 times is asking for the community to wear white on Friday April 23, 2021, in "Honor, Remembrance, and to bring Awareness for ALL of the families and men who have been lost at sea."

The white color, the post reads, was chosen because it is the liturgical color of St Anthony, the Patron Saint of the Lost.

"Now more than ever, we must support one another and unite in the face of events, both recent and past, that continue to take their toll on our families."

🤍 I invite every member of our community far and wide to come together in solidarity to wear white in Honor,... Posted by Lindsay Rainey on Thursday, April 22, 2021

There are searches continuing for the men still missing in the Seacor Power disaster. United Cajun Navy has been continuing those efforts after the Coast Guard ended their search last week.

Recently, shrimpers were asked to get involved with the search but have hit a snag with rules and restrictions with the NOAA. Read more here.

Despite the frustrations, crews of volunteers from communities in and around Louisiana have stepped up to provide aid in the efforts. Funds have been set up for families of those affected and for continued search efforts.

Seven crew members are still missing following the capsizing of the Seacor Power on April 13, 2021. For more on the rescued, recovered, and missing, click here

