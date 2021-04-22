United Cajun Navy asking for shrimp boats to help search

The United Cajun Navy says they are searching for any trace of the men of the Seacor Power, and they're asking for shrimpers to help.

"Currently we are running two planes departing at 7:30 AM daily as funding allows. Our search teams are focusing on the general area of the wreckage but has also expanded to find debris over 60 miles away," writes spokesman Chad Fahnestock. "We are also taking family and loved ones on searches if they request to go out. We have been coordinating with the Coast Guard on our efforts and locations. Currently we are putting a call out for any shrimp boat captains that would like to assist in the search to contact us at 844-4UC-Navy Extension 1 or sign up to volunteer at our website to aid in search efforts."

One thing to watch out for; Fahnestock said his group has seen fundraisers claiming to raise money for the families or his group which are not authorized to do so.

"Yes, unfortunately people do attempt to take advantage of people in times of need. We have so far reported four unauthorized Go Fund Me postings claiming to raise money for this tragic event," he said.

If you want to follow his group's efforts you can check out the United Cajun Navy's official Facebook page here. The only authorized fundraisers for his group are on that page.