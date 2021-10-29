Two local law enforcement officers to be posthumously honored

Two police officers who served in local departments will be among 21 officers honored posthumously next week during a Medal of Honor ceremony in Baton Rouge.

The ceremony is being held by the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement on Thursday, November 4, at 1 p.m. at Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge. 21 law enforcement officers will be commemorated with the Medal of Honor, which was established by the Louisiana legislature in 1997 to recognize the service and ultimate sacrifice made by officers for the protection and safety of Louisiana citizens.

This year, the Commission will honor the following officers who died in the line of duty during 2019 and 2020:

1. George Bowman Baker (Trooper) – Louisiana State Police

2. Kejuane Artez Bates (Officer) – Vidalia Police Department

3. Raymond Andrew Boseman (Reserve Capt.) – New Orleans Police Department

4. Kaitlin Marie Cowley (Agent) – Louisiana Probation & Parole

5. Claude Winston Guillory (Deputy) – Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office

6. Mark Albert Hall, Sr. (Sr. Officer) – New Orleans Police Department

7. Loyd Ray Hamm (Lt.) – Richland Parish Sheriff's Office

8. Glenn Dale Hutto, Jr. (Lt.) – Baton Rouge Police Department

9. Vincent Nat Liberto, Jr. (Capt.) – Mandeville Police Department

10. Wilmot Sandlin "Sandy" McCain (Warden) – Louisiana Department of Corrections

11. Kyle Melancon (Deputy 1st Class) – Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office

12. Chateri Alyse Payne (Officer) – Shreveport Police Department

13. Kietrell Michael Pitts (Deputy) – Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office

14. Donna Richardson-Below (Deputy) – DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office

15. Shane Michael Totty (Cpl.) – Baton Rouge Police Department

16. Kevin P. Trahan (Capt.) – Church Point Police Department

17. Henry Turner (MSgt.) – Louisiana Department of Corrections

18. Randy Michael Vallot (Capt.) – Richland Parish Sheriff's Office

19. Marshall Lee Waters, Jr. (Officer) – Mangham Police Department

20. Steven Dewayne Whitstine (Lt.) – East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office

21. Sharon M. Williams (Sr. Officer) – New Orleans Police Department

Jeff Davis Parish Deputy Claude Winston Guillory died last year at age 63 from complications related to COVID-19. He became a sheriff's deputy in 2019, but had more than 30 years experience in law enforcement. Church Point Police Department Captain Kevin P. Trahan also died last year of complications from the coronavirus. He'd served with both CPPD and the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office for a combined total of 30 years.

The Commission will also honor K-9 King, who served with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

After this year's ceremony, the number of Medal of Honor recipients will have reached a total of 133 since the program's inception, along with three K-9 honorees.

