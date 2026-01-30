Six inmates escape from River Bend Detention Center

Six inmates escaped Thursday night from the River Bend Detention Center in Lake Providence, Louisiana.

Two of the inmates, Kolin Looney and Kopelon Vicknair, are in jail for alleged crimes committed in Acadiana, according to court records. For more information on that, scroll down.

The East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office’s entire force, along with several other surrounding agencies, is actively searching for the escapees.

Their names and photos are shown below.

East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office

Kopleon Vicknair

East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office

Kolin Looney

East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office

Destin Brogan

East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office

Krisean Salinas

East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office

Kevin Slaughter

East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office

Trenton Taplin

Records at the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court's Office indicate that Vicknair pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter in September, after having been indicted on a murder charge in the January 2024 slaying of Justin Broussard, 18, of Arnaudville, in downtown Lafayette. He was in court in Lafayette on Wednesday, when his sentencing was re-set for February. To read about the shooting, click here.

Clerk records show that Looney hasn't been convicted of anything in Lafayette Parish. He has two pending cases in district court; one accusing him of second-degree murder in the January 2024 slaying of Paul Bernard Jr., 18, in Broussard. He has a trial set in that case in March. In another case, he's facing five counts of aggravated assault involving a machine gun type airsoft gun, and two counts contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. In that case, there's a pretrial hearing set for March.

This is a developing story; we'll update it as we have new information.