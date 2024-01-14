Broussard Police investigating early morning homicide

On Saturday, January 13, 2024, at approximately 7:29 a.m., officers with the Broussard Police Department responded to the 400 block of Leisure Field Drive for an unresponsive male subject.

Upon officers' arrival, they learned that the male subject had been shot and succumbed to his injuries.

The victim was identified as 18-year-old Paul Bernard Jr. Details are limited at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Broussard Police Department at 337-837-6259 or Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.