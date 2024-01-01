Police investigating fatal shooting in downtown Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. — Two people have been arrested for a shooting that left an 18-year-old dead in downtown Lafayette.

On Dec. 31 around 1:10 a.m., the Lafayette Police Department (LPD) responded to the 500 block of Jefferson Street in reference to shots being fired. When officers in the area arrived on scene, one victim was found lying on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to a spokesperson for LPD. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the victim and the suspects engaged in a verbal altercation in a parking lot. At some point during the altercation one of the suspects brandished a handgun and pointed it at the victim. Investigators say the suspect lowered the gun and the second suspect produced a second handgun and began firing at the victim striking and killing him.

Officers were in the immediate vicinity which led to a quick response leading to a rapid apprehension of the involved suspects, the spokesperson stated. The victim has been identified as Justin Broussard, 18, of Arnaudville. Investigators have arrested Russell Henry, 29, of Arnaudville, and booked into Lafayette Parish Jail on charges of manslaughter, possession of a stolen firearm, and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. The second suspect arrested is a 17-year-old juvenile who was booked into Lafayette Juvenile Detention Home on the following charges: second degree murder, possession of a firearm by a juvenile and simple escape stemming from a prior unrelated incident.

Anyone with information related to this incident, is asked to contact The Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stopper at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can download the LPD App and submit your information via the submit a tip tab. You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.

