Searches ongoing for missing Seacor crew members through United Cajun Navy

In a video on Facebook, the father of one of the missing crew members of the Seacor Power spoke out about the missions still underway and the frustration he and other families are feeling.

In the video, which was live on Facebook, Scott Daspit, father of missing crew member Dylan Daspit asked for continued prayers and resources to help in the search. It's a very emotional video, and he asks everyone to pray for his son and the other men who are missing.

While Daspit thanked Seacor for their continued work in the search efforts, he spoke about his frustrations with the Coast Guard and Talos Energy. Talos Energy Inc. is the company that contracted the Seacor Power to work at one of its oil platforms. Read more here

Daspit says that searches will be continuing in areas not previously searched after learning that debris from the capsized boat site had been seen there.

"Our hope is diminishing, but we're going up today. We've got to find our people. Please just pray for a miracle," Daspit said.

They are doing flyovers in sea planes and will continue those efforts. Daspit and Ronnie Adams, who aired the Facebook Live video asks for any resources and help from those who can.

The work is being handled by the United Cajun Navy. A fundraiser has recently been set up to help in the rescue and recovery efforts they are spearheading.

The United Cajun Navy says they are searching for any trace of the men of the Seacor Power, and they're asking for shrimpers to help.

"Currently we are running two planes departing at 7:30 AM daily as funding allows. Our search teams are focusing on the general area of the wreckage but has also expanded to find debris over 60 miles away," writes spokesman Chad Fahnestock. "We are also taking family and loved ones on searches if they request to go out. We have been coordinating with the Coast Guard on our efforts and locations. Currently we are putting a call out for any shrimp boat captains that would like to assist in the search to contact us at 844-4UC-Navy Extension 1 or sign up to volunteer at our website to aid in search efforts."

One thing to watch out for; Fahnestock said his group has seen fundraisers claiming to raise money for the families or his group which are not authorized to do so.

For more on that effort, click here

