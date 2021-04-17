Talos Energy: Owner of Seacor Power chose to sail into storm before it capsized

Talos Energy Inc., the company that contracted the Seacor Power to work at one of its oil platforms, issued a statement on the lift boat disaster, according to The Advocate.
A statement by Talos said the boat's owner, Houston-based Seacor Marine, was in charge and made the decision to leave Port Fourchon for a Talos platform.
A total of 19 crew members were on board the Seacor Power when it capsized eight miles south of Port Fourchon during severe weather on April 13.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers