Scott firefighters aid in Beauregard Parish wildfire response

The Scott Fire Department is one of several firefighting agencies around Louisiana helping to battle the Tiger Island fire in Beauregard Parish, which has forced some mandatory evacuations.

This is the third time in about a week that the department has been called out to help with the fires.

"As firefighters, we help out people's time of need, whether it be citizens or ourselves," Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier states. "Whenever we got the call from the state that the firefighters need more assistance, you know we were ready to help the guys that help us because they come and they help us for hurricanes any time we have some type of disaster."

The Beauregard Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness is asking for donations to help support the large number of firefighters and other personnel who are responding to the active wildfires in southwest Louisiana.

On August 7, 2023, the State Fire Marshal issued a statewide burn ban due to the dry conditions.