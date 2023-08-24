Watch Now
Donations requested to aid firefighters assisting with Beauregard Parish wildfires

KATC
Posted at 7:58 AM, Aug 24, 2023
The Beauregard Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness requests donations to aid firefighters and personnel responding to active wildfires in southwest Louisiana.

  • (1) truckload or as many pallets up to 1 truckload of water
  • (1) pallet (~20 each) of pop-up canopy tents, approximately 10×10 ft
  • (1) pallet (~20 each) of high-velocity fans similar to the examples linked below:

If you can help or would like more information, please contact Steven Buchholz, LEM, Logistics Program Manager, LA Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness at (225) 925-7556 or Steven.Buchholz@LA.GOV

