Donations requested to aid firefighters assisting with Beauregard Parish wildfires

The Beauregard Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness requests donations to aid firefighters and personnel responding to active wildfires in southwest Louisiana.
- (1) truckload or as many pallets up to 1 truckload of water
- (1) pallet (~20 each) of pop-up canopy tents, approximately 10×10 ft
- (1) pallet (~20 each) of high-velocity fans similar to the examples linked below:
- https://www.walmart.com/ip/Lasko-12-Pivoting-Pro-High-Velocity-Utility-Blower-Fan-with-3-Speeds-U12104-Gray/136173148?from=/search
- https://www.walmart.com/ip/XPOWER-P-80A-Mini-Mighty-Air-Mover-Utility-Fan-Dryer-Blower-with-Built-in-Power-Outlets-Blue/173120134?athbdg=L1200&from=/search
If you can help or would like more information, please contact Steven Buchholz, LEM, Logistics Program Manager, LA Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness at (225) 925-7556 or Steven.Buchholz@LA.GOV