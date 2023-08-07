Statewide burn ban issued due to dry conditions

The State Fire Marshal has issued a statewide burn ban due to dry conditions.

State Fire Marshal Dan Wallis, along with Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, has issued a statewide cease and desist order for all private burning, pursuant to authority under R.S. 40:1602.

Private burning shall only be allowed by permission of the local fire department or local government.

This order is effective as of 5:00 p.m., August 7, 2023, and shall remain in effect until rescinded.

This ban shall not apply to prescribed burns by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, by those trained and certified by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, or by those who conduct prescribed burning as a “generally accepted agriculture practice” as defined by the Louisiana Right to Farm Law (R.S. 3:3601 et seq.).

The use of barbeque grills, fire pits and small campfires for brief, recreational purposes are allowed and not affected by the burn ban.

Violation of this Fire Marshal order could result in criminal and/or civil penalties.

The cease and desist order can be read below: