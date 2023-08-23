Firefighters battle Beauregard Parish fire

Firefighters continue to battle a wildfire in Beauregard Parish.

A traffic advisory is in place for western Beauregard Parish in Southwest Louisiana due to an active wildfire.

Louisiana State Troop D continues to assist the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office and area fire departments with traffic control related to the active wildfire east of Merryville. Louisiana Highway 110 remains closed to westbound travel at LA 27.

A mandatory evacuation has been issued for residents on Neale Oil Field Road by Beauregard Parish authorities. The wildfire, in the Singer and Merryville area, moved north overnight.

A voluntary evacuation is in place for the Town of Merryville as crews continue to battle the wildfire.

Officials said the fire is burning on both sides of Louisiana Highway 110.