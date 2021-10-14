Public invited to attend funeral procession for Master Trooper Adam Gaubert

A funeral procession will be held in honor of Louisiana State Police Master Trooper Adam Gaubert.

The public is invited to line the procession route from Resthaven Funeral Home (11817 Jefferson Hwy., Baton Rouge) to St. George Catholic Church (7808 St. George Drive, Baton Rouge) on Saturday, October 16.

The procession is set to begin at 8:00 a.m. with updates being provided on the LSP social media accounts.

The procession will travel north on U.S. 61 to Siegen Lane and then west on Siegen Lane to St. George Catholic Church.

Gaubert was killed over the weekend in a deadly rampage.

