State Police to update on deadly shooting rampage, trooper ambush over the weekend

State Police will hold a press conference on the investigation into a deadly shooting rampage and ambush death of Master Trooper Adam Gaubert.

The press conference is set to begin at 12:00 pm on Monday October 11, 2021.

On Saturday, A State Trooper and a Prairieville woman died and three other people were wounded across three parishes.

Matthew Mire, 31, was arrested late last night and was hospitalized overnight. When released, he'll be booked with murder, attempted murder and multiple other charges in East Baton Rouge, Ascension and Livingston parishes.

Sunday afternoon, State Police said Mire was hospitalized with a K-9 bite and what they suspect is a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg. When he is released he will be booked, police say.

To read more details click here

State Police say that their preliminary investigation revealed that Master Trooper Adam Gaubert was ambushed by Mire as he sat in his fully marked patrol unit.

The ambush of Trooper Gaubert occurred in close proximity to the Ascension Parish shooting that took place in the overnight hours of October 9, 2021.

