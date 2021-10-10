UPDATE: Shooting suspect in hospital with K-9 bite, gunshot wound

Louisiana State Police have released more details in the investigation into a shooting rampage that happened around Baton Rouge yesterday.

A State Trooper and a Prairieville woman died and three other people were wounded across three parishes; Matthew Mire, 31, was arrested late last night and was hospitalized overnight. When released, he'll be booked with murder, attempted murder and multiple other charges in East Baton Rouge, Ascension and Livingston parishes.

Sunday afternoon, State Police said Mire was hospitalized with a K-9 bite and what they suspect is a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg. When he is released he will be booked, police say.

They also said that their preliminary investigation revealed that Master Trooper Adam Gaubert was ambushed by Mire as he sat in his fully marked patrol unit. The ambush of Trooper Gaubert occurred in close proximity to the Ascension Parish shooting that took place in the overnight hours of October 9, 2021. In that shooting, one woman died and a man was critically injured. There was another shooting, in Livingston Parish, which left a man and woman with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Following the shootings, Mire was involved in a pursuit where he fired a weapon at the pursuing State Trooper. The Trooper in that incident exchanged gunfire with Mire during the incident and was not injured.

As the search for Mire progressed, Louisiana State Police, Homeland Security Investigations, US Alcohol Tobacco & Firearms, LA Department of Corrections, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office worked together in the search area near Hoo Shoo Too Road at the Tiger Bend Bridge, troopers say.

LSP Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Mire in Ascension Parish for Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Attempted First Degree Murder of a Police Officer, and First Degree Murder of a Police Officer and arrest warrants in East Baton Rouge Parish for Aggravated Flight from an Officer and Attempted First Degree Murder of a Police Officer. Troopers are maintaining constant watch over Mire at the medical facility and he will be booked on the warrant charges upon release.

LSP Bureau of Investigations and LSP Crime Lab processed several crime scenes in Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes related to the shootings involving LSP Troopers. This investigation is active and ongoing and further information will be released as available.

"Master Trooper Gaubert had served with LSP since 2002 performing patrol duties at Troop A in Baton Rouge and serving as a Detective in the LSP Criminal Investigations Division throughout his career. Master Trooper Gaubert was a veteran of the United States Army and truly embodied the LSP Core Values of Loyalty, Duty, Respect, Selfless Service, Honor, Integrity, and Personal Courage. Together as a family, we will mourn his loss and honor his legacy of service to our department and the citizens of Louisiana. Arrangements for Master Trooper Gaubert are not finalized at this time, but he will be afforded full honors earned with a line of duty death. Further information on services will be announced when available," troopers say.

The charitable arm of the Louisiana State Troopers Association, Louisiana Troopers Charities Inc, is the proper mechanism for monetary donations to the family of LSP Master Trooper Adam Gaubert.

How you can donate:

- Visit https://latroopers.org/about-lsta/louisiana-troopers-charities [latroopers.org] or https://www.paypal.me/LSTALTC [paypal.me]

- Check: Made payable to Louisiana Troopers Charities with Gaubert Family in the memo line and mail to 8120 Jefferson Highway Baton Rouge, LA 70809.

- Phone: Call 225.928.2000 for personal assistance or to facilitate a credit card donation.

"Thank you for remembering Master Trooper Gaubert’s family, friends, and LSP brothers and sisters in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," the release states.