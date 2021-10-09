Authorities search for suspect who shot at trooper and likely shot 4 others in deadly Saturday morning crime-spree

A man who allegedly shot and killed a woman and three other people across two parishes is believed to be the person who also shot at a state trooper in a third parish early Saturday morning, according to WBRZ.

Louisiana State Police announced before noon, "Troopers are working closely with our partners from East Baton Rouge Sheriffs Office, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, and other local agencies to locate 31 year old suspect Matthew Mire. **He is considered armed and dangerous** Contact 911 to report suspicious activity. Mire is believed to be tied to multiple incidents in several parishes."

Crime scenes across three Louisiana parishes unfolded early Saturday:

Livingston Parish - midnight, 2 shot and survived

Ascension Parish - later in the early morning hours, 2 shot where 1 victim died

East Baton Rouge - By 5 a.m., State Police attempted to stop a person driving a pickup truck on La. 42 in Ascension for a traffic violation. The driver did not stop and sped into East Baton Rouge, firing at the pursuing state trooper. Between the intersection of Jefferson Highway and Tiger Bend on Hoo Shoo Too Road, both the suspect and trooper exchanged gunfire. The trooper did not appear to be hit or injured, but their State Police unit was damaged by bullets.

Authorities said in a late-morning news conference, they believe the suspect who fired at the trooper is also Mire.

In East Baton Rouge, Mire was last seen by a homeowner fleeing authorities wearing camouflage.

The suspect, who was previously ordered to have a mental health evaluation, is believed to be extremely dangerous and anyone in the area of Hoo Shoo Too Road and Tiger Bend Road in East Baton Rouge should be cautious, authorities said.

A homeowner reported seeing Mire leaving some woods sometime Saturday morning near Tiger Bend and Hoo Shoo Too.

"We are doing everything in our power to bring this to a close and bring justice to the families involved," Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the search in East Baton Rouge Saturday morning, including State Police, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Corrections.

