Governor to give update on severe flooding in state

Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a press conference Tuesday on the severe weather and flooding in Southwest Louisiana.

The governor is also expected to discuss the forecast across the state for the rest of the week.

The briefing will be held at 1:00 pm and will be live streamed on KATC.com and the KATC Facebook page.

Most of the state saw severe flooding on Monday after slow moving storms dumped several inches of rain and caused rivers to rise.

In Acadiana, motorists were left stranded as streets became impassable and business and homes from Lake Charles to Lafayette received water.

Several possible tornadoes were reported during Monday's storms. Funnel clouds were spotted near Crowley and Port Barre with instances of high winds in Vermilion and St. Martin Parishes.

Showers and storms will continue on Tuesday with storms popping up in the morning and becoming a little more widespread in the afternoon.

The rain totals for Tuesday will average about a half inch to an inch across Acadiana, however, there are a few hot-spots that could push closer to an additional 2-4"

