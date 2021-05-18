Flooding threat continues for the week

It remains a very wet forecast across south Louisiana after heavy showers caused flash flooding across Acadiana, and unfortunately, more wet weather remains in our future.

Showers and storms will continue on Tuesday with storms popping up in the morning and becoming a little more widespread in the afternoon.

The rain totals for Tuesday will average about a half inch to an inch across Acadiana, however, there are a few hot-spots that could push closer to an additional 2-4"

Daniel Phillips

A lot of the water has worked it's way into the Vermilion River which is running very full Tuesday morning, although it looks like it has crested a little over 15' and numbers are going down.

The forecast for the Vermilion continues to indicate that the numbers will be going down, however, river forecasting is very tricky and another deluge could easily change these numbers.

Daniel Phillips

Showers are likely going to remain in the forecast through Thursday, and that means the Flash Flood Watch will stay up until then and flooding will be possible through the rest of this week.

When all is said and done Acadiana could be looking at a total 2-6" on Average by Thursday evening, and a few areas could easily double those numbers as there is plenty of moisture still available for storms to use.

It will be very important to be vigilant when it starts to rain as water can quickly accumulate and flash flooding will be an issue through the week.

It should go without saying to not drive through flooded roads, but, based on Monday's emergency reports we still need to emphasize this point.

Make sure that you stay on top of the forecast as it will be dynamic and changing the next few days, but as always we'll keep you up to date as that information becomes available.

