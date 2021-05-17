Acadiana Weather: Viewer submitted photos and video

We're collecting video and photos from viewers who have captured what's happening with Acadiana's weather today.

Here's what we have so far, by parish:

CALCASIEU

Matthew Babineaux sent us this video from Lake Charles, and he's asking that people please stay off the roads - you could be pushing water into someone's home!

State Police say that several streets are flooded in Lake Charles and surrounding areas due to heavy rain. Unnecessary travel in affected areas is discouraged. Motorists may call 511 or visit 511la.org for additional information concerning travel conditions. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-800-ROAD-511 (1-800-762-3511).

ST. LANDRY

Here's a shot from Nick Lalonde, taken near Port Barre:

Chris Hawkins

Video from Kayla Richard shows the tornado activity in St. Landry Parish