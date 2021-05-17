Watch
NewsAround Acadiana

Actions

Acadiana Weather: Viewer submitted photos and video

items.[0].videoTitle
possible tornado port barre nick lalonde.jpg
possible tornado port barre.jpg
Posted at 2:23 PM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 16:16:47-04

We're collecting video and photos from viewers who have captured what's happening with Acadiana's weather today.

If you have some, please send it to us via news@katctv.com or through our Facebook page.

Here's what we have so far, by parish:

CALCASIEU

Matthew Babineaux sent us this video from Lake Charles, and he's asking that people please stay off the roads - you could be pushing water into someone's home!

State Police say that several streets are flooded in Lake Charles and surrounding areas due to heavy rain. Unnecessary travel in affected areas is discouraged. Motorists may call 511 or visit 511la.org for additional information concerning travel conditions. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-800-ROAD-511 (1-800-762-3511).

ST. LANDRY

Here's a shot from Nick Lalonde, taken near Port Barre:

possible tornado port barre.jpg

Video from Kayla Richard shows the tornado activity in St. Landry Parish

Possible tornado spotted in St. Landry Parish (Kayla Richard)

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.