Governor Edwards updates on Ida recovery response

Governor Edwards on Tuesday updated residents on the state's response to Hurricane Ida.

Edwards says tht he has been to 13 parishes that have received damages from the major hurricane.

"This is a marathon, not a sprint. We still have 5 parishes with more than 95 percent of their power out. While we have seen lots of improvement, there is an awful lot of work to be done."

435,000 customers in the state are still out of power. Restoration continues and on Monday Edwards signed a declaration which would allow first responders and line workers to stay in hotels with out the risk of them being kicked out.

"They have graciously come here and we want to work with them to give them a place to stay that is comfortable," he said.

Edwards says that that those wanting to come to the state, beyond critical response needs, to check with hotels to see if rooms are available.

The newest interest in the Gulf of Mexico, Edwards says, will not have much impact from the system. A little rain is expected.

A front is expected to bring some relief from the heat, humidity and rain, he said for many without power. State offices in several parishes remain closed.

Although the storm has passed. CPRA is still in the de-watering process to remove flood waters from locations in the southeast.

The Corp of Engineers expects to begin installation of the first blue roofs on Wednesday. For how to sign up for the program, click here.

Two storm related death in St. Tammany Parish has been reported. That brings the total to 15 deaths in the state. Read more here

FEMA says that they are focused on getting assistance to those that need it most. They are asking those who are eligible to register and keep up with them on that application and claim.

Survivors have already received over $1 million in assistance monies and are taking advantage of sheltering those who need that assistance.

Small business owners have begun to be approved for loans. More than $8 million dollars has already been awarded to those who have applied.

FEMA is expecting to have a long response duration in the state.

General Keith Waddell with the Louisiana National Guard says that 8900 service members with 5300 are LANG soldiers. 100 percent of the state's guardsmen are working on Hurricane Ida recovery response.

Many states are also providing guardsmen to help in efforts.

"All these service members are working in 28 parishes," he said.

A major effort is in commodities distribution where guards members in 15 different parishes are providing water, meals, and other assistance.

Geauxguard.la.gov to see the sites.

Guards members have been working to clear roadways and provide generators to those who need them. Medical assistance is also being administered in hospitals that have requested the help. Members are also assisting police departments who need additional support.

COVID testing sites have been increased to 29 sites. They are also setting up in food banks in the impacted areas for meal distribution.

DCFS gave an update on mass sheltering and foster care system following Ida.

On Tuesday, DCFS says that foster children have been checked on and a foster parent support line is in place for those who need assistance. There is also a kinship line for those living with family members. Read more here

For Sheltering, DCFS 3180 people in 23 shelters across the state.

Numbers are moving constantly as local shelters move more people into them, closer to home. Text or call 211 for shelter info.

A line has been set up for those people looking for loved ones who may be in a state shelter.

For more about SNAP and DSNAP following a storm.

Dr. Sean Wilson with DOTD provided an update on operation in the state. Wilson said that those needing up to the minute information, to go to 511la.org

42,00 miles of road has been cleared making them passable for vehicles. Debris operations have cleared 350 miles of road. 15000 cubic yards of debris has been removed to date since work began this weekend.

1,339 bridges have been inspected. That is 93 percent of bridges in the impacted areas. 38 percent of movable bridges are open to vehicular and marine traffic. 30 percent of signals in the impacted areas are still damaged.

209 buses are on hand as of Tuesday. They have been used in pre-storm and post storm. These buses have been used to move people back to their parishes after being evacuated and sheltered.

A number of culvert cleaning has been started in affected areas to alleviate any possible flooding from any future storms.

The Louisiana Department of Health Tuesday announced the licenses of seven nursing homes that evacuated to a facility in Tangipahoa Parish ahead of Hurricane Ida have been revoked and their Medicaid provider agreements have been terminated.

Read more here

The investigation will continue to be done in a deliberate manner, LDH says. They will look into pre-landfall planning and then post landfall evacuation and plans.

They have referred to numerous law enforcement including the Louisiana Attorney General's Office. "The public needs and expects transparency."

Edwards finished up with a COVID update. View the latest in the state here.

"We cannot just be focused on our response from hurricane Ida. We have to understand that everything is happening, during a pandemic," Edwards said.

Testing and vaccination has been restarted with exception for a few regions affected by hurricane Ida.

