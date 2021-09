COVID-19: State Update - 702,432 cases, 12,779 deaths

As of September 7, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 5,532 and there have been 72 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Numbers were not reported on Monday, September 6, in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 702,432. The current total death count is 12,779.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 90 percent of cases and 81 percent of deaths from August 12 to August 18, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 90 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 81,722 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,116,079 doses, including 1,958,149 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 267,520 vaccine series have been initiated and 227,564 (37.55% of the population) have been completed.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

On Monday, March 29, all Louisiana residents 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.

2,003 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 251 from Friday) 398 of those patients were on ventilators (down 49 from Friday).

Across Acadiana, there were 1,276 new cases and 11 new deaths reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 9,691 cases (up 87) | 229 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -31,201 cases (up 262) | 519 deaths (up 1)

Evangeline - 5,307 cases (up 34) | 111 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 11,700 cases (up 114) | 199 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,279 cases (up 37) | 112 deaths (up 2)

Lafayette - 36,023 cases (up 354) | 363 deaths (no change)

St. Landry - 12,874 cases (up 128) | 309 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 7,838 cases (up 55) | 141 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary - 7,988 cases (up 78) | 192 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion - 9,372 (up 127) | 158 deaths (up 5)

See the full breakdown from the Louisiana Department of Health, here.

-------------------------------

FROM FRIDAY:

As of September 3, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 2,625 and there have been 51 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 696,900. The current total death count is 12,707.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 90 percent of cases and 81 percent of deaths from August 12 to August 18, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 91 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 81,722 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,11,079 doses, including 1,958,149 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 267,520 vaccine series have been initiated and 227,564 (37.55% of the population) have been completed.

2,254 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 148 from Thursday) 447 of those patients were on ventilators (down 19 from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 648 new cases and 6 new deaths reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 9,604 cases (up 51) | 229 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -30,939 cases (up 124) | 518 deaths (no change)

Evangeline - 5,273 cases (up 44) | 110 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 11,586 cases (up 90) | 199 deaths (up 2)

Jefferson Davis - 4,242 cases (up 15) | 110 deaths (up 1)

Lafayette - 35,669 cases (up 139) | 363 deaths (up 1)

St. Landry - 12,746 cases (up 68) | 309 deaths (no change)

St. Martin - 7,783 cases (up 22) | 140 deaths (no change)

St. Mary - 7,910 cases (up 25) | 191 deaths (up 2)

Vermilion - 9,245 (up 70) | 153 deaths (no change)

-------------------------------

FROM THURSDAY:

As of September 2, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 2,099 and there have been 74 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 694,275. The current total death count is 12,656.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 90 percent of cases and 81 percent of deaths from August 12 to August 18, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 91 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 81,722 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,11,079 doses, including 1,958,149 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 267,520 vaccine series have been initiated and 227,564 (37.55% of the population) have been completed.

2,402 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 45 from Wednesday) 466 of those patients were on ventilators (up 20 from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 523 new cases and 11 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 9,553 cases (up 39) | 229 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -30,815 cases (up 130) | 518 deaths (up 2)

Evangeline - 5,229 cases (up 32) | 110 deaths (no change)

Iberia - 11,496 cases (up 38) | 197 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis - 4,227 cases (up 24) | 109 deaths (no change)

Lafayette - 35,530 cases (up 123) | 362 deaths (up 2)

St. Landry - 12,678 cases (up 42) | 309 deaths (up 3)

St. Martin - 7,761 cases (up 13) | 140 deaths (up 2)

St. Mary - 7,885 cases (up 20) | 189 deaths (up 2)

Vermilion - 9,175 (up 62) | 153 deaths (no change)

-------------------------------

FROM WEDNESDAY

As of September 1, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 12,380 and there have been 223 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 692,176. The current total death count is 12,582.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 90 percent of cases and 81 percent of deaths from August 12 to August 18, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 91 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

(Vaccine numbers were last updated on August 26): LDH is reporting an additional 59,679 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,034,357 doses, including 1,907,583 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 262,870 vaccine series have been initiated and 217,731 (35.93% of the population) have been completed.

2,447 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 237 from Friday) 446 of those patients were on ventilators (down 33 from Friday).

Across Acadiana, there were 2,511 new cases and 40 new deaths reported since Friday (8/27).

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia - 9,514 cases (up 168) | 229 deaths (up 2)

Calcasieu -30,685 cases (up 649) | 516 deaths (up 6)

Evangeline - 5,197 cases (up 153) | 110 deaths (up 1)

Iberia - 11,458 cases (up 261) | 197 deaths (up 4)

Jefferson Davis - 4,203 cases (up 69) | 109 deaths (up 1)

Lafayette - 35,407 cases (up 549) | 360 deaths (up 8)

St. Landry - 12,636 cases (up 218) | 306 deaths (up 10)

St. Martin - 7,748 cases (up 131) | 138 deaths (up 3)

St. Mary - 7,865 cases (up 83) | 187 deaths (no change)

Vermilion - 9,113 (up 230) | 153 deaths (up 5)

------------------------------------------------------------

