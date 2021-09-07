Two more Ida-related deaths confirmed Tuesday bringing state death toll to 15

On Tuesday, September 7, the Louisiana Department of Health confirmed two additional deaths related to Hurricane Ida.

The Department says that the St. Tammany Parish coroner confirmed two deaths in the parish that are considered storm-related.

The first death was of a 68-year-old man who fell from a roof while making repairs to damage caused by Hurricane Ida.

The second death was of a 71-year-old man who died of a lack of oxygen during an extended power outage.

LDH says that these additional deaths bring the confirmed Hurricane Ida death toll in the state to 15.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel